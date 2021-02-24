Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nathanael Schmer
@nathanael_schmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fichtelsee, Fichtelberg, Deutschland
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
fichtelsee
fichtelberg
deutschland
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
cloudy sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy
baum
eis
see
HD Snow Wallpapers
lake
cloudy day
cloudy weather
plant
abies
fir
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Illuminated
180 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Luminescence
4 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds