Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
mask
kn95
ffp2
n95
vaccine
national
biontec
protection
face mask
surgical mask
covid-19
corona
virus
pandemic
pass
fever
disease
medicine
immunization
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Anxiety
190 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers