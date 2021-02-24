Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hector Falcon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palmetto Bay, FL, USA
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Minimal Style
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palmetto bay
fl
usa
minimalistic
minimalistic wallpaper
minimal art
Love Images
Light Blue Backgrounds
cream
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
lawn
park
abies
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
blue
2 photos
· Curated by souha jouini
HD Blue Wallpapers
aby
plant
b l u e
12 photos
· Curated by Morgan Swartzentruber
outdoor
plant
sea
Visualist vibes
159 photos
· Curated by Natalie Chapman
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
editorial