Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erick Keli
@ekeli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerugoya, Kenya
Published
on
August 15, 2021
samsung, SM-A315F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kerugoya
kenya
outdoors
arbour
garden
plant
Nature Images
porch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Summer
88 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
High above sea level
59 photos · Curated by Aileen Watc
sea
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Monday Mantra
30 photos · Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers