Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitya Lapatey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
X-S10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lupin
plant
Flower Images
blossom
HD Purple Wallpapers
geranium
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Pastel & Pale
221 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor