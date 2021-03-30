Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Weigler Godoy
@weigler
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, EUA
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Central Park reading
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
eua
HD Grey Wallpapers
central park
central park new york
HD New York City Wallpapers
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
path
ground
park bench
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers Contained
1,119 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Water
197 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human