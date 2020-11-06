Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
AYKUT AKTAŞ
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galata Kulesi, Beyoğlu, Türkiye
Published
on
November 6, 2020
X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sude
Related tags
türkiye
galata kulesi
beyoğlu
fashion
photo
model
galata
fujifilm
i̇stanbul
xt30
sleeve
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
long sleeve
finger
female
robe
gown
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
RETRATO SEDENTE
300 photos
· Curated by J.F. Rguez.
human
clothing
apparel
Fashion
21 photos
· Curated by AYKUT AKTAŞ
fashion
human
clothing
Up on the Roof
265 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
roof
human
female