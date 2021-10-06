Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Timmy Wong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gateway door of an old building in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
Related tags
hongkong
#sham shui po
stall
#camera
#old stuff
ki lung street)
urban
building
machine
Public domain images
Related collections
Say Cheese
176 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Emotions
57 photos
· Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures