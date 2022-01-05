Go to Ashvin Kulkarni's profile
@ashvin_kulkarni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sinhagad Fort, Sinhagad Ghat Road, Thoptewadi, Maharashtra, India
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mighty Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ruled these lands once

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sinhagad fort
sinhagad ghat road
thoptewadi
maharashtra
india
sinhgad
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
hill
countryside
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
slope
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking