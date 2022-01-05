Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashvin Kulkarni
@ashvin_kulkarni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sinhagad Fort, Sinhagad Ghat Road, Thoptewadi, Maharashtra, India
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mighty Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ruled these lands once
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sinhagad fort
sinhagad ghat road
thoptewadi
maharashtra
india
sinhgad
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
hill
countryside
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
slope
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Travel
426 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers