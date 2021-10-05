Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Birger Strahl
@bist31
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Costa Rica
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red eyed frog with colorful flower and dark green background
Related tags
costa rica
Frog Images
nature pics
nature photographer
red eyes
red eye
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
nature photo
nature photos
amphibia
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
nature phone wallpaper
Flower Images
rainforest animal
rainforest wildlife
beauty in nature
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
animals
329 photos
· Curated by Nicolle Favacho
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birds Images
animals
36 photos
· Curated by blue
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Counselling Deck
39 photos
· Curated by Elaine Reid
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers