Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bhumil Chheda
@bhumil15
Download free
Share
Info
Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra, India
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
lord ganesha
ganpati bappa
elephant god
statue
ganeshutsav
People Images & Pictures
human
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
thane west
thane
maharashtra
india
hindu god
ganesh
Flower Images
accessory
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
To see the world
38 photos
· Curated by Iza
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoor