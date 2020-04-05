Go to Nick de Partee's profile
@nickdepartee
Download free
green leaf on white table
green leaf on white table
Nashville, TN, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Studio natural light test shot.

Related collections

Capital general
280 photos · Curated by Shalee Fitzsimmons
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
hand
leaves
16 photos · Curated by mel b
leafe
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Greenery
149 photos · Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
greenery
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking