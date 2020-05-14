Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guitar pick on a fretboard of an acoustic guitar
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
guitar picks
guitar
plectrum
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
electronics
Mouse Pictures & Images
mobile phone
cell phone
HD Phone Wallpapers
wristwatch
Free pictures
Related collections
guitarra
121 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
guitarra
guitar
leisure activity
Music
18 photos
· Curated by Erin Flavel
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
HD Grey Wallpapers
cores
715 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
core
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers