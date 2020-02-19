Go to Donny Jiang's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Architecture
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

look up architecture shot

Related collections

clear
2,665 photos · Curated by amazing
clear
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Clean & Minimal
339 photos · Curated by Andi Wieser
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking