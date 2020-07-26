Go to Quinton Coetzee's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown maple leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Africa
Published on Canon EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Autumn leaf against a soft sky

Related collections

Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking