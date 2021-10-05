Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jocelyn Powell
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
plant background
outdoor photography
berries
berry
evergreen
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
moss
Leaf Backgrounds
apiaceae
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
water
589 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Technology
180 photos
· Curated by Vladislav Vologzhin
technology
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers