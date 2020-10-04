Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emily Machan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Calgary, AB, Canada
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
calgary
ab
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
pendant
human
People Images & Pictures
accessories
accessory
jewelry
necklace
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portraits
10 photos
· Curated by Monique Myintoo
portrait
human
hair
Women
72 photos
· Curated by Emily Johnson
Women Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fempower
94 photos
· Curated by Kate Darmody
fempower
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images