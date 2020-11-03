Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
minimalism
minimalism in the apartment
white walls
minimalistic design
winter decor
hygge
winter decoration
winter branches
white room
branches
candles on a tray
white branches
white candles
candle decor
natural decor
purejulia
pine cone
candle
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Candles
16 photos
· Curated by Jimena Zalba
candle
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Cozy home (minimal staff, home baking, domestic)
83 photos
· Curated by pure julia
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Celebrations - Wellness
30 photos
· Curated by Social Media Simplified
Celebration Images
Christmas Images
Food Images & Pictures