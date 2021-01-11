Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steffen Lemmerzahl
@steffen_l
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parpan, Switzerland
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Footsteps in the snow....
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
parpan
switzerland
footsteps
Winter Images & Pictures
Sparkle Backgrounds
daylight
deep snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
footprint
rug
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Hands
164 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Points and Triangles
218 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human