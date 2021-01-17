Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pelayo Arbués
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Valldemosa, España
Published
on
January 17, 2021
NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large olive tree on top of a stone wall in Valldemosa (Spain)
Related tags
valldemosa
españa
Tree Images & Pictures
palma de mallorca
mallorca
spain
olive
film photography
Travel Images
Light Backgrounds
sunny
walls
Best Stone Pictures & Images
plant
rubble
tree trunk
fir
abies
ground
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
The Stars Above My Head
298 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Holistic Health
548 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
holistic
Health Images
plant