Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Parikshit Tripathy
@parikshit74
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Faridabad, Faridabad, India
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lightning during Lockdown
Related tags
faridabad
india
Nature Images
outdoors
storm
weather
Thunderstorm Pictures
urban
town
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
building
Public domain images
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Veggies
82 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Superior Interior
57 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room