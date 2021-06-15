Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Backbarrow, Ulverston, UK
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
backbarrow
ulverston
uk
path
bridge
secret path
railway
lake district
slate
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
trail
road
land
dirt road
gravel
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Expressive Expanses
332 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
bright & foodie
225 photos · Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant