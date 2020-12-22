Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
December 22, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Girl holding a Monstera deliciosa variegata in front of her.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
patchplants
indoor plant
flora
feey
studio
thesill
pflanze
potted plant
plants
bloomscape
houseplants
monstera
interior
HD Green Wallpapers
plantlover
monstera deliciosa variegata
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Plants
5 photos
· Curated by Sean Curtis
plant
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Houseplants
18 photos
· Curated by Minimon Heins
houseplant
plant
interior
Stock: Misc
3,165 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger