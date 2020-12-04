Go to Jason Leung's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Media
10 photos · Curated by Hillary Faber
medium
outdoor
plant
walls
11 photos · Curated by Ash Saludes
wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking