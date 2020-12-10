Go to Troy Bridges's profile
@esptroy
Download free
yellow and black cordless hand drill
yellow and black cordless hand drill
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Construction worker cutting some all thread with a power tool

Related collections

City Life
45 photos · Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
minimal
178 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking