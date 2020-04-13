Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
iMattSmart
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
England, UK
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colouring pencils, close up macro shot. Bright blue.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
england
uk
pencil
Related collections
Feelgood Background
20 photos · Curated by Thea Tunichgut
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
School scenes
27 photos · Curated by Kristin Blanchard
school
HD Kids Wallpapers
education
Sketchy
78 photos · Curated by Mel Seb
sketchy
pencil
HD Art Wallpapers