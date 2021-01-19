Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
machine
engine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
utility pole
Backgrounds
Related collections
Free Germany pictures
1,296 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
plant
blossom
Flower Images
landscape
3,433 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
ice, snow, cold, winter
547 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers