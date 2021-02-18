Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wander Fleur
@wanderfleur
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Philippines
Published
on
February 18, 2021
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
philippines
plant
blossom
Flower Images
bloom
bougies
Nature Images
bougainvillea
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
petal
geranium
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workspaces
621 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Focus on Red
328 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora