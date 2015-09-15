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Chris Lawton
chrislawton
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kite flying on sky
Colorful Kite Clouds Oxwich
A map marker
Oxwich, United Kingdom
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Published on
September 15, 2015 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
moon
blue
summer
cloud
blue sky
fun
cloudy sky
kite
flying
blue sky with clouds
kite flying
cloudscape
wispy clouds
united kingdom
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