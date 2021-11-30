Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
jason song
@sth0315
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
samsung, SM-F711N
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Floral Envy
452 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers