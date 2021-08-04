Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
veins
Related collections
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Love
628 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures