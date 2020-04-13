Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
iMattSmart
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
England, UK
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A clean desktop with a keyboard. A nice white, wooden desk.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
england
uk
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
computer keyboard
electronics
hardware
Keyboard Backgrounds
text
HD Art Wallpapers
drawing
flooring
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Dream_Dream
33 photos · Curated by Ratna Jigeesha Varada
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Malware #2
33 photos · Curated by David Hunt
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Keyboard Backgrounds
inscribe ink site
2 photos · Curated by Sally Hobson-Guy
Keyboard Backgrounds
electronic
flooring