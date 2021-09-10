Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vau Kim
@vaukim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
vaukim
cone
plant
conifer
pine
larch
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
fir
abies
Free images
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Urban Scenes
86 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog