Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artem Beliaikin
@belart84
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, United States
Published
on
May 20, 2018
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Woman with fashionable stylish rattan bag and silk
Related tags
los angeles
united states
Women Images & Pictures
bag
walk
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
sunlight
shadow
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
caucasian
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
miniskirt
skirt
clothing
Free images
Related collections
Women
126 photos
· Curated by Katelyn Milley
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
2021
155 photos
· Curated by Cameron Giles
2021
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
background
174 photos
· Curated by min mihwa
HQ Background Images
plant
home