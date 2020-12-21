Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lexy Lammerink
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 21, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jewelry
accessories
bracelets
gold texture
bali
indonesia
HD Gold Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
necklace
accessory
cuff
Free pictures
Related collections
jewerly
99 photos
· Curated by Полина Горошко
jewerly
accessory
human
Ananda
280 photos
· Curated by Neel Patel
ananda
accessory
jewelry
jewelry
98 photos
· Curated by Jenisha` Parsana
jewelry
accessory
human