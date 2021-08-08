Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lu George
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
church
Light Backgrounds
colonialism
afternoon sky
architecture
building
dome
tower
bell tower
spire
steeple
roof
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
monastery
housing
Free images
Related collections
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Transportation
584 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle