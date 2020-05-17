Go to Evangelia Voutsina's profile
@evita1989
Download free
beige concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Corfu, Greece
Published on Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Corfu - Old Town

Related collections

Drone Captures
1,141 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking