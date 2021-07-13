Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yash Sant
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
OPPO, F5 6GB
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A picture of a violin on a black background
Related tags
musical instrument
violin
string
music studio
detailed
leisure activities
fiddle
viola
cello
guitar
Backgrounds
Related collections
band
8 photos
· Curated by mauraborealis
band
musical instrument
human
Music
41 photos
· Curated by Angel Hou
Music Images & Pictures
musical instrument
leisure activity
Musical instruments
7 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Bilyk
musical instrument
leisure activity
guitar