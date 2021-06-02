Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleks Marinkovic
@aleks_marinkovic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Troutbeck, Windermere, UK
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
troutbeck
windermere
uk
bench
garden
Landscape Images & Pictures
Peaceful Pictures
england
church
furniture
plant
Grass Backgrounds
path
outdoors
park bench
architecture
tower
building
clock tower
arbour
Public domain images
Related collections
PICTURE IN PICTURE
255 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Architecture
78 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers