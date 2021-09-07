Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jess @ Harper Sunday
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
jewelry
jewellery
necklace
bracelet
accessories
home decor
arm
linen
Free images
Related collections
Texture/Fabric
1,073 photos
· Curated by Mircea X.
Texture Backgrounds
fabric
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Style
91 photos
· Curated by Rachel Fisher
style
accessory
fashion
Nice shot for jewel
8 photos
· Curated by Sherry Chan
jewel
accessory
bracelet