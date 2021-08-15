Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Olten, Switzerland
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
olten
switzerland
steeple
spire
building
architecture
tower
bell tower
church
cathedral
housing
clock tower
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Retro Tech
46 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Into the Wild
394 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife