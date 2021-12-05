Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chandler Cruttenden
@chanphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Healdton Lake, Healdton, OK, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A labrador landing in the water
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
healdton lake
healdton
ok
usa
Nature Images
Dog Images & Pictures
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
pond
Dog Images & Pictures
wet
splash
play
pets
Animals Images & Pictures
labrador
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
books
350 photos · Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Magic
86 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
350ppm
16 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images