Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayla Verschueren
@moob
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mockup laptop with dog
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Laptop Wallpapers
mockup
border collie
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
HD PC Wallpapers
display
monitor
HD Screen Wallpapers
lcd screen
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
mammal
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
television
HD TV Wallpapers
furniture
table
Free images
Related collections
Turquoise + Pink
581 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Shopping
54 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers