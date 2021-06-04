Go to Gilles DETOT's profile
@gdetot
Download free
brown and white cow on green grass field during daytime
brown and white cow on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
25660 Montfaucon, France
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A cow in a grass field.

Related collections

Social History
87 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
protest
united state
human
Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking