Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bako, Borneo
Related tags
vegetation
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
fern
foliage
heat
malaysia
moss
river
roots
botany
branch
canopy
HD Hot Wallpapers
mud
photosynthesis
Public domain images
Related collections
Wilderness Artifacts
337 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture