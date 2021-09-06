Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrey Tikhonovskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
insect
praying mantis
pose
protection
predator
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
macro
thorns
danger
Nature Images
mantis
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Moon and stars
159 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
holidays
449 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures