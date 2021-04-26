Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Güner Deliağa Şahiner
@guner_sahiner
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
plant
strawberries
Red Backgrounds
Spring Images & Pictures
fresh
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tech
169 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food
244 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate