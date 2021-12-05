Go to Vincent Dörig's profile
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Polyterrasse ETH, Zürich, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

polyterrasse eth
zürich
switzerland
HD City Wallpapers
church
zurich
Mountain Images & Pictures
buildings
old town
spire
steeple
tower
architecture
building
metropolis
urban
town
outdoors
cathedral
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Monotone
55 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
So many Ways...
67 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking