Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Dörig
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Polyterrasse ETH, Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
polyterrasse eth
zürich
switzerland
HD City Wallpapers
church
zurich
Mountain Images & Pictures
buildings
old town
spire
steeple
tower
architecture
building
metropolis
urban
town
outdoors
cathedral
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Couples
113 photos · Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human
Monotone
55 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
So many Ways...
67 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor