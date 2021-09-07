Go to akshay bajaj's profile
@thecandidstroies
Download free
white ceramic plate on white ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
The Candid Stories Photography-Best Wedding Photographer in Delhi, Block D, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, India
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Distinct Foreground
50 photos · Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
political
319 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking