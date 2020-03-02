Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Obaid Ur Rehman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
“To what roads have I come walking on unknown PATHS”
Related tags
berlin
germany
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
asphalt
tarmac
ground
tree trunk
Public domain images
Related collections
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers